Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 9:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Green County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST

SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as

25 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

&&