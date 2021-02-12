Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 9:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST

Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 9:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Green County
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of south central Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
