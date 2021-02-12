UN: Over 2 million Yemeni children may starve in 2021

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations is sounding the alarm over projections that more than 2 million Yemeni children under age 5 are facing starvation this year. Also, over a million pregnant or breastfeeding women are expected to be acutely malnourished. The increased numbers compared to last year are compounded by a lack of funds. Donor nations have failed to make good on their commitments. That means aid programs to Yemen received only $1.9 billion of the required $3.4 billion in 2020. Four U.N. agencies released the joint report Friday. They’re calling for an end to the yearslong conflict, which has brought the Arab world’s poorest country to the brink of famine.