UN: Burkina Faso on brink of protracted humanitarian crisis

KAYA, Burkina Faso (AP) — A senior United Nations official says Burkina Faso is on the brink of becoming a protracted crisis after extremist violence displaced over 1 million people. Ramesh Rajasingham spoke to The Associated Press after visiting the hard-hit Center North and Sahel regions in the country that has been engulfed in extremist violence for more than five years. Burkina Faso is the latest country under threat from extremist attack in the Sahel, a belt of semi-arid land south of the Sahara desert. More than one in every 20 inhabitants has been forced to flee the violence that killed more than 2,000 people last year.