Two people suffer life-threatening injuries in DeKalb apartment fire

DEKALB, Ill. (WREX) — Two people are fighting for their lives after a fire broke out an apartment in DeKalb.

Authorities say it happened in the 1400 block of W. Lincoln Hwy. this morning around 4:30.

When crews arrived on scene, they found one victim outside of the apartment. Officials located the second victim in the apartment and provided treatment to both victims on scene.

The victims were later taken to the hospital with what authorities say are life-threatening injuries. One DeKalb Police officer suffered smoke inhalation, but did not receive any treatment.

Two cats were also rescued from the apartment and released to DeKalb County Animal Control.

The DeKalb Fire Prevention Officer supported the building owner and occupants with post-fire activities. The fire apartment was deemed uninhabitable.

The fire cause is under investigation by DeKalb Fire Investigator, Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal, and DeKalb Police.