Timing of next Virgin Galactic flight still up in the air

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Virgin Galactic has put off plans to make another attempt at a rocket-powered flight from New Mexico to the fringe of space. The company said Friday it decided more time was needed for technical checks. While the flight window would have opened Saturday, the space tourism venture plans to look for another opportunity. The delay comes as the promise of commercial flights looms. The company has yet to announce a firm date for its first commercial flight. More than 600 customers from around the world have purchased tickets. The last test flight attempt in December was cut short when computer trouble prevented the spaceship’s rocket from firing properly.