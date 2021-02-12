Three arrested in slayings of two teens in Lake County

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A woman and two men each face two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of two teenagers at a home they shared in northwestern Indiana. Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said Thursday that 42-year-old Dawn M. Carden, 36-year-old Alvino S. Amaya and 19-year-old Elijah D. Robinson, all of Gary, were charged in the slayings of 17-year-old Maxwell Kroll and 18-year-old Elijah Robinson last Oct 16 near Griffith. Police say the victims are believed to have been fatally shot in retaliation for stealing a handgun. It’s not clear if the victim Elijah Robinson and the suspect Elijah D. Robinson are related.