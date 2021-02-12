“This is a weight I do not wish anyone else to carry”: Swedes staff participate in moment of silence on 326th day of caring for COVID-19 patients

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Friday marks the 326th day SwedishAmerican employees have cared for a COVID-19 patient. To honor those many days of sacrifice, hospital staff gathered outside for a special ceremony.

"Today is the 326th day that SwedishAmerican hospital has treated inpatients for COVID-19," says Surgeon-in-Chief Dr. James Cole. "We had a moment of silence, three minutes and twenty-six seconds, representing those days that we've all been striving to help those with COVID."

Looking back on almost a year of caring for COVID-19 patients comes with somber statistics.

"We've admitted over 1,300 patients with COVID-19 and we've treated more than 4,000 more patients in our ER and our ambulatory care settings with COVID-19," says Dr. Cole. "2% of those patients have died from COVID-19. Some were our own staff members. Some were family members of staff members. All of them were people we cared about and we wanted to remember on this day."

"This is a weight I do not wish anyone else to carry," says Critical Care Unit Nurse Carrie Hamilton.

Hamilton says the moment of silence was a special time for her and her coworkers to reflect.

"To me it really is the recognition of how far we've come, but we are not done. And we will continue to fight and support each other and work as a team to care for these patients. That they can know that there's a place that's giving everything. If their loved one is here they can trust that we are taking care of every man and woman if they are our mother or father or sister or brother."