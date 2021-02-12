Teen police impersonator arrested as an adult for doing same

CHICAGO (AP) — A man arrested three times for impersonating a Chicago police officer, including once at age 14, has been arrested again for the crime. Authorities say 26-year-old Vincent Richardson, who is charged with felony impersonation of a police officer, was arrested Wednesday. Richardson is accused of pretending to be a Chicago police sergeant on Jan. 14, Jan. 27 and Feb. 3. Richardson was arrested in 2009 at age 14 after being so convincing as a police officer he was assigned a radio and went on patrol with a real officer. He was also arrested for the crime in 2013 and in 2015. He received 18-month sentences for the last two offenses.