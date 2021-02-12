Stateline health departments face vaccine deficit ahead of phase 1B expansion

BELVIDERE (WREX) — As a nurse and leader in healthcare, Boone County Public Health Administrator Amanda Mehl is excited to see more people become eligible for the vaccine. However, the addition of more people getting in line for the vaccine brings up a grim reality for Mehl.

"I don't realistically have the doses to expand Phase 1B at this time," Mehl said.

Mehl went on to explain the the county has 8,600 residents over the age of 65. Those people all qualify under the current conditions of Phase 1B to receive the vaccine, yet to this point, the county hasn't even received a total of 5,500 vaccines.

That backlog is felt across the Stateline. Lee County Public Health Administrator Cathy Ferguson-Allen says her department also has a shortage of vaccines heading into the expansion and days while more people may be eligible to get vaccinated, that doesn't mean it will happen any time soon.

"We will obviously be expanding state guidelines per state guidelines," Ferguson-Allen said. "However, these individuals will be placed on a long waiting list unfortunately."

How long that list becomes is yet to be seen, but one of the medical exemptions, obesity, could qualify over a third of the county to receive the vaccine according to SwedishAmerican family physician Dr. Eric Trautmann.

"Currently, about 40% of the national population is obese," Trautmann said. "Only about 25% of the population is considered normal weight."

Further complicating matters is how people will file for these medical exemptions. The state currently has an honor policy meaning if people claim one of these exemptions, they get added to the vaccination line.

It takes pressure off health departments by not requiring them to screen every patient's medical history, but opens the door for people to lie about a condition to get the vaccine with no apparent legal repercussions.

Mehl says that following the honor policy is vital if the Stateline is going to get through this round of vaccinations in an orderly and efficient way.

"I can't be more serious about this," Mehl said. "This will go on and on unless we step up and work together."

Illinois will expand it's vaccination population on February 25.