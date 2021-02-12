Second round of snow to bring accumulations ahead of Valentine’s Day

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Snow fell during the overnight hours Thursday, but those flakes have tapered off early Friday. Another round of snow moves in by late Friday, with accumulating snow looking more likely.

Through Friday:

A few lingering flurries wrap up by 8 or 9 a.m. Friday, but the break in snowfall is brief. As of midnight Friday, Rockford received 0.8" of very fluffy snowfall, which means you'll want to give yourself a bit more time to get to work or school. Even well-traveled roads have a sheen of snowy accumulation on them, as single-digit temperatures persist through the end of the work week.

Snow chances ramp up late Friday into Saturday morning.

The round of snow that moved in late Thursday was just an appetizer for the main course. Our next weather maker is just getting its legs out west. Moisture is going to stream into our area by late Friday, with snow likely breaking out by 5 PM.

Light snow is set to persist through much of Friday evening and even into early Saturday.

Saturday snowfall:

Snow persists through much of Saturday morning, with temperatures below-zero likely. This means that slick roads are almost a guarantee across the Stateline if you have to do early morning travel Saturday.

Snowfall totals aren't going to be heavy, but it will be a long-duration snowfall event.

Intermittent snowfall is likely through much of Saturday, with a long-duration snowfall event leading to several fluffy inches. In terms of accumulations, 1" to 3" of snow could pile up. You likely won't need the shovel, as this type of snow is going to be best removed by running a broom across the surface.

Sunday's chill:

First of all, the cold isn't confined to Sunday. Highs both Friday and Saturday struggle to get much above the single digits, with lows below zero likely Saturday.

It's going to be a bitterly cold Valentine's Day.

Sunday afternoon features a forecast high only in the low single digits under a mix of clouds and sun. Wind chills on Valentine's Day remain well below zero!