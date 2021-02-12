Republican lawmakers want Pritzker to unfreeze business tax breaks

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – House Republicans are pushing for Gov. JB Pritzker to unfreeze the business tax incentives that could create more jobs for the middle class in Illinois. The Blue Collar Jobs Act became law in 2019. However, Pritzker froze implementation of the measure in January to save money for the state’s budget. His annual budget speech is scheduled for Wednesday.

Shortly after the proposal passed with bipartisan support, Pritzker was happy to help create incentives for businesses to come to Illinois. Yet, the Democrat explained the tax credits will have to wait until the state returns to “firmer fiscal footing.”

Caucus members say the best stimulus check the state could provide is a steady, good-paying job. The Blue Collar Jobs Act created four new tax credits to help attract businesses to Illinois or expand existing facilities.

Still, the administration announced last month that Illinois couldn’t afford to expand tax credits to those already receiving them. Rep. Keith Wheeler (R-Oswego) introduced the proposal two years ago and disagrees with Pritzker’s argument.

“These credits create jobs and have no negative impact on the state budget, and realistically a very positive impact on our state budget,” Wheeler said Friday.

Wheeler says the law still has strong support from labor and business groups. He argues it shows Illinois is open for business and gives construction workers more job opportunities. Wheeler also stressed the Blue Collar Jobs Act isn’t a corporate tax loophole, since the tax credits only become available once work is fully completed.

“First steps in the budget process”

Nonetheless, the administration said delaying the plan could save the state an additional $20 million.

“The recently announced budget cuts along with these new rollbacks of corporate tax breaks are just the first steps in this budget process. More will be necessary,” Pritzker stated on January 12. “We will need to scrutinize and potentially roll back other corporate tax breaks – including those that have been on the books for many years.”

Major companies previously expressed interest in moving to Illinois, taking advantage of the new law. Rep. Jeff Keicher (R-Dekalb) is excited to see Facebook’s interest in building an $800 million data center in his district.

“It allows local areas like my own to rescue their own future by bringing in added revenues, added jobs, added residents. We cannot afford to see the state take that away,” Keicher said.

The northern Illinois native says he’s worried Pritzker will continue taking the local distributive share of taxes through his budget. Keicher feels that could force local governments to raise taxes while taking away the tax credit tools.

“The state let them down,” added Keicher.

Wheeler stressed all parties involved came to a firm agreement in 2019. That’s why he was shocked to see the governor’s announcement in a press release.

“The last thing I expected to happen this year was to have a freeze on a program he [Pritzker] agreed to as part of an economic package that would help Illinois,” Wheeler explained.