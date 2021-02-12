Prosecutors refile charges against officer in summer protest

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia prosecutor’s office has refiled charges against a city police officer who was accused of striking a protester in the head with a metal baton during a racial injustice demonstration. The filing came Thursday, about a month after a judge dismissed the charges against Police Inspector Joseph Bologna. The judge had found that prosecutors had not presented enough evidence to establish that Bologna’s use of his baton amounted to a crime. Bologna was suspended after a video showed him hitting the protester last June. He is charged with aggravated assault and other counts. His lawyers declined to comment. A union head calls the decision a political one.