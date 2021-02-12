No. 3 Michigan hopes to shake off rust after long layoff

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — No. 3 Michigan is finally set to return to the court at No. 21 Wisconsin on Sunday. Michigan hasn’t played since a Jan. 22 win at Purdue. A day after that, the school announced it was pausing its whole athletic department after positive tests for a new COVID-19 variant that transmits at a higher rate. Since then, the Wolverines have missed five games. The three-week hiatus did little to diminish Michigan’s impressive resume. The Wolverines are still on top of the Big Ten, and they even moved up four spots in the AP poll while idle.