Merkel says German vaccine centers will be full by April

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has pushed back against critics of the country’s slow coronavirus vaccine rollout, saying vast vaccination centers set up last year will be full to capacity by April. In an interview with public broadcaster ZDF, Merkel acknowledged Friday that there was “disappointment” at the slow start, but insisted that it was surprising there even was a vaccine just one year after the virus was first discovered. Germany began vaccinating older people in December and has so far administered some 3.8 million shots. But the vast vaccination centers set up in exhibition halls and sports arenas have seen few patients as many of the shots were given to people in nursing homes or hospitals.