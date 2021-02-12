Lindsey Vonn: I wanted to end my career at Cortina worlds

If Lindsey Vonn had it her way she would be retiring from ski racing this weekend after the downhill at the world championships in Cortina. But injuries got in her way. So Vonn is watching from afar and sharing her thoughts on the worlds in a diary of sorts with The Associated Press. She says “you really can’t ask for anything better than” holding the world championships in Cortina. She should know. She holds the record of 12 World Cup wins at the resort in the Italian Dolomites.