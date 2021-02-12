Illinois now reporting vaccine recipient demographics

CHICAGO (WREX) — You can now see the demographics of those who have received the coronavirus vaccine in Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has begun publicly reporting demographic data on vaccine administration including race and ethnicity.

Since moving from Phase 1A to 1B this data has shifted to more closely reflect the overall demographics of the state, but work remains to ensure communities of color are fully represented.

The data, which is updated daily, is based on statewide numbers with age demographics available on the county level. IDPH receives demographic data directly from vaccination centers across the state including local health departments, FQHCs, and pharmacies.

Expanded Partnership

State health officials and Governor Pritzker's office also announced an expanded partnership with Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) across the state to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

The partnership will direct vaccine from the state’s allocation to select FQHCs beginning in March.

This builds on a federal program that will begin with 25 FQHCs in certain states and ultimately expand to hundreds of FQHCs across the nation to administer vaccines to underserved populations including the homeless, migrant workers, public housing residents, and those with limited English proficiency.

To ensure that communities hardest hit by the virus have access to the vaccine, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) in Illinois will begin directly receiving vaccine from the federal government.

Illinois has been working with local health departments across the state to provide vaccine to 26 FQHCs and this new federal program will further expand those administering the vaccine. FQHCs often serve individuals who are living at or below the federal poverty level, as well as racial and/or ethnic communities.

Beginning the second week of March, the state will begin allocating vaccines directly to FQHCs.

Initially, the state will expand its partnership to FQHCs in counties where vaccine administration is lowest, before partnering with additional FQHCs statewide.

By allocating vaccines directly to the centers, residents in underserved areas will have the ability to receive vaccines more quickly from trusted providers, and counties will hopefully experience a decrease in the disparity between which populations are vaccinated.

This partnership with FQHCs builds on deliberate efforts by the administration to ensure equity is at the center of the Vaccine Administration Plan.

When the federal government recommended vaccine coverage for only those 75 and older, the state announced it would allow those 65 and older to be vaccinated.

This follows data that shows that while the average white person in Illinois who died of COVID-19 passes away at age 81, the average age at which Black Illinoisans die of COVID is 72, and for Latino Illinoisans it’s 68. Ultimately, the CDC agreed with Illinois and changed its federal guidelines to match ours.

