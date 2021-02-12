IHDA unveils new rental assistance program for nonprofits

(WEEK) --- Those struggling to pay their rent during the pandemic will soon have some extra help.

The Illinois Housing Development Authority is now accepting applications from nonprofits for its new Housing Stability Services program.

The program will work with these organizations to give up to $15,000, or pay a total of 12 months of rent for tenants.

This may include a combination of past due rent and future payments.

One local nonprofit says the extra funds are a step in the right direction, but more help is still needed.

"We know we are not going to be able to resolve everything," said McFarland Bragg, president of the Peoria Citizens Committee for Economic Opportunity. "But to me, anything that we can do to relieve some of that burden on individuals is going to help them in some way, shape, form or fashion."

IHDA is hopeful that by spring 2021, the program will be up and running.

Through February 23, it is accepting applications from nonprofits throughout the state.

For more information and updates, visit IHDA's rental assistance page at www.ihda.org/developers/rental-assistance/.