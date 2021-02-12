Hundreds rally in Nepalese capital for women’s rights

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Hundreds of women’s right activists and their supporters have rallied in Nepal’s capital to call for an end to violence and discrimination against women and the scrapping of a proposed law that would restrict travel for many women. The protesters marching Friday in the heart of Kathmandu chanted slogans demanding equality. Activists say even though the country’s constitution guarantees equal rights to women, there is much more that needs to be done to make that a reality. They point to the proposed law that would require women under age 40 to get permission from their family and local government to travel to the Middle East or Africa as a violation of human rights. The government has said the regulation would help stop human trafficking.