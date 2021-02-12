Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

8:37 pm Illinois Sports

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carrollton 86, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 47

Champaign Central 41, Bloomington 38

Christopher 58, Goreville 47

Dundee-Crown 55, Crystal Lake South 48

Evanston Township 67, Niles West 27

Fenwick 76, De La Salle 53

Glenbard North 51, West Chicago 39

Glenbrook South 55, Maine South 33

Homewood-Flossmoor 75, Lincoln-Way East 60

Indian Creek 68, Serena 47

Kaneland 64, Morris 27

Lincoln Way Central 67, Lincoln Way West 60

Lyons 69, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 61

Mount Olive 48, Springfield Lutheran 40

Palmerton, Pa. 59, Clemente 57

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lawrenceville vs. Flora, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annawan 67, Wethersfield 29

Bloomington 61, Champaign Central 31

Kankakee Trinity Academy 43, Channahon (Families of Faith Christian Academy) 6

Libertyville 88, Waukegan 40

Lyons 67, Morton 18

Sycamore 53, Ottawa 19

Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 44, Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 40

