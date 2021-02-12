Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carrollton 86, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 47
Champaign Central 41, Bloomington 38
Christopher 58, Goreville 47
Dundee-Crown 55, Crystal Lake South 48
Evanston Township 67, Niles West 27
Fenwick 76, De La Salle 53
Glenbard North 51, West Chicago 39
Glenbrook South 55, Maine South 33
Homewood-Flossmoor 75, Lincoln-Way East 60
Indian Creek 68, Serena 47
Kaneland 64, Morris 27
Lincoln Way Central 67, Lincoln Way West 60
Lyons 69, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 61
Mount Olive 48, Springfield Lutheran 40
Palmerton, Pa. 59, Clemente 57
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lawrenceville vs. Flora, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annawan 67, Wethersfield 29
Bloomington 61, Champaign Central 31
Kankakee Trinity Academy 43, Channahon (Families of Faith Christian Academy) 6
Libertyville 88, Waukegan 40
Lyons 67, Morton 18
Sycamore 53, Ottawa 19
Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 44, Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 40