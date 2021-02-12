Friday’s Scores

Skip to Content

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Athens 58, Auburndale 49

Bayfield 61, Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 40

Benton 63, Highland 50

Bloomer 54, South Shore 49

Crivitz 72, Saint Thomas Aquinas 29

Goodman/Pembine 94, Phelps 50

Hurley 69, Mellen 51

Kickapoo 57, Weston 19

Laona-Wabeno 97, White Lake 66

Marathon 78, Phillips 51

Marion 70, Manawa 69

Marquette University 60, Hamilton 53

Mayville 57, Markesan 36

Medford Area 70, Mosinee 65

Menomonie 60, Holmen 57

Monroe 75, Middleton 67

New Auburn 74, Lake Holcombe 73

Newman Catholic 66, Prentice 49

North Crawford 63, Ithaca 50

Osseo-Fairchild 74, Thorp 53

Owen-Withee 68, Colby 63

Parkview 85, Argyle 67

Prairie du Chien 46, Platteville 45

Random Lake 43, Sheboygan Christian 31

Reedsville 62, Mishicot 49

Regis 61, Stanley-Boyd 50

River Valley 60, Lancaster 52

Saint Francis 82, University School of Milwaukee 60

Sparta 47, La Crosse Logan 37

Suring 59, Wausaukee 54

The Prairie School 82, Saint Thomas More 52

Tomahawk 61, Crandon 41

Wautoma 84, Nekoosa 53

Williams Bay 59, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 43

Wisconsin Dells 83, Mauston 55

Xavier 69, Seymour 64

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

New Berlin Eisenhower 70, Catholic Memorial 65

Slinger 44, West Bend West 38

West Bend East 74, West Allis Central 48

Division I Section 2=

Regional Semifinal=

Appleton East 76, Neenah 59

Beaver Dam 86, Slinger 63

Cedarburg 47, Homestead 46

Germantown 77, Nicolet 29

Kimberly 79, Kaukauna 61

Oshkosh West 51, Fond du Lac 47

Sheboygan North 69, Sheboygan South 52

Division I Section 3=

Regional Semifinal=

Arrowhead 36, Waukesha North 26

Kettle Moraine 45, Mukwonago 41

Verona Area 65, DeForest 45

Watertown 48, Oconomowoc 47

Waukesha West 54, Elkhorn Area 28

Waunakee 55, Oregon 46

Division I Section 4=

Regional Semifinal=

Franklin 67, South Milwaukee 48

Kenosha Bradford 41, Racine Park 28

Kenosha Indian Trail 65, Racine Case 16

Milwaukee DSHA 48, Brookfield East 34

Muskego 68, Union Grove 67, OT

Oak Creek 69, Greenfield 30

Waterford 62, Westosha Central 45

Wauwatosa West 58, Brookfield Central 55

Division I Section I=

Regional Semifinal=

De Pere 62, Green Bay Preble 28

Hortonville 54, Stevens Point 28

Hudson 62, Chippewa Falls 24

Menomonie 67, Superior 53

Pulaski 44, Green Bay Southwest 36

Wausau West 51, D.C. Everest 42

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 58, La Crosse Central 39

Division II Section 2=

Regional Semifinal=

Antigo 52, Seymour 36

Fox Valley Lutheran 43, Waupaca 32

Freedom 74, New London 34

Menasha 49, Winneconne 41

Notre Dame 82, Luxemburg-Casco 35

Shawano 58, Marinette 21

West De Pere 72, Two Rivers 49

Xavier 72, Berlin 43

Division II Section 3=

Regional Semifinal=

Edgerton 58, Fort Atkinson 22

Edgewood 59, Stoughton 38

Jefferson 45, Monroe 30

McFarland 72, Sauk Prairie 67

Reedsburg Area 67, Baraboo 36

Waupun 69, Wisconsin Dells 21

Whitewater 59, East Troy 56

Wilmot Union 71, Delavan-Darien 51

Division II Section 4=

Regional Semifinal=

Greendale 65, Saint Thomas More 53

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 57, Grafton 41

Kewaskum 45, Plymouth 34

Martin Luther 64, Cudahy 29

Pewaukee 53, New Berlin West 47

Pius XI Catholic 79, Shorewood 19

Whitefish Bay 54, Wisconsin Lutheran 45

Division II Section I=

Regional Semifinal=

Altoona 46, New Richmond 45

Medford Area 55, Mosinee 52

Merrill 72, Lakeland 58

Onalaska 64, Tomah 44

Osceola 40, Hayward 30

Rice Lake 58, Ashland 40

Somerset 56, Baldwin-Woodville 48

West Salem 84, Sparta 49

Division III Section 2=

Regional Semifinal=

Adams-Friendship 56, Wautoma 47

Amherst def. Northland Pines, forfeit

Bonduel 67, Oconto 40

Brillion 58, Southern Door 43

Oconto Falls 56, Peshtigo 55

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 59, Clintonville 33

Wrightstown 65, Kewaunee 36

Division III Section 3=

Regional Semifinal=

Brodhead 60, Lakeside Lutheran 51

Laconia 58, Columbus 41

Lake Mills 72, Cambridge 19

Lodi 60, Richland Center 52

Marshall 68, Watertown Luther Prep 50

New Glarus 55, Belleville 45

Prairie du Chien 63, Lancaster 40

Westby 66, River Valley 39

Division III Section 4=

Regional Semifinal=

Dominican 45, Brookfield Academy 32

Howards Grove 57, New Holstein 24

Kiel 53, Valders 48

Mayville 87, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 39

Oostburg 78, University School of Milwaukee 42

Racine Lutheran 73, Shoreland Lutheran 66

Random Lake 78, Lake Country Lutheran 66

St. Marys Springs 50, North Fond du Lac 39

Division III Section I=

Regional Semifinal=

Aquinas 74, Arcadia 28

Barron def. Cumberland, forfeit

Neillsville 61, Colby 45

Northwestern 60, Cameron 48

Osseo-Fairchild 53, Stratford 52

Prescott 57, Durand 33

St. Croix Falls 72, Saint Croix Central 33

Division IV Section 2=

Regional Semifinal=

Crandon 54, Gillett 49

Dodgeland 51, Ozaukee 45

Hilbert 47, Reedsville 29

Laona-Wabeno 38, Coleman 37

Mishicot 75, Sevastopol 31

Randolph 79, Kohler 35

Roncalli 61, Manitowoc Lutheran 43

Division IV Section 3=

Regional Semifinal=

Auburndale 71, Wild Rose 23

Bangor 66, Melrose-Mindoro 50

Blair-Taylor 81, Whitehall 46

Cashton 57, Luther 55

Cochrane-Fountain City 54, Elmwood/Plum City 26

Hillsboro 64, Pardeeville 33

Iola-Scandinavia 66, Rosholt 42

Princeton/Green Lake 55, Montello 39

Division IV Section 4=

Regional Semifinal=

Fennimore 56, Boscobel 25

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 55, The Prairie School 42

Milwaukee Academy of Science 67, Heritage Christian 48

Mineral Point 52, Darlington 42

Potosi/Cassville 60, Cuba City 55

Riverdale 40, River Ridge 39

Waterloo 47, Deerfield 44

Wisconsin Heights 57, Palmyra-Eagle 53

Division IV Section I=

Regional Semifinal=

Clear Lake 58, Grantsburg 44

Edgar 58, Spencer 46

Fall Creek 54, Augusta 34

Glenwood City 49, Webster 46

Ladysmith 42, Hurley 31

Marathon 38, Cadott 36

Phillips 82, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 73

Regis 44, Colfax 42

Division V Section 2=

Regional Semifinal=

Athens 73, Newman Catholic 53

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran def. Oneida Nation, forfeit

Gresham Community 85, White Lake 19

Niagara 66, Wausaukee 38

Northland Lutheran 63, Tigerton 53

Rib Lake 56, Prentice 54

Suring 52, Lena 27

Three Lakes 76, Florence 33

Division V Section 3=

Regional Semifinal=

Assumption 75, Greenwood 29

Highland 57, Wonewoc-Center 35

Independence 50, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 29

La Farge 48, De Soto 30

Lincoln 52, Gilmanton 21

Loyal 52, Columbus Catholic 28

Royall 91, Weston 44

Wauzeka-Steuben 59, North Crawford 20

Division V Section 4=

Regional Semifinal=

Albany 67, Catholic Central 51

Almond-Bancroft 55, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 51

Barneveld 45, Monticello 36

Black Hawk 72, Pecatonica 30

Hustisford 68, Oakfield 64

Lourdes Academy 47, Stockbridge 35

Rio 48, Fall River 24

Shullsburg 59, Belmont 42

Division V Section I=

Regional Semifinal=

Drummond 54, Mellen 36

Lake Holcombe 49, Flambeau 35

McDonell Central 57, Gilman 20

Prairie Farm 64, Luck 23

Solon Springs 55, Winter 42

South Shore 69, Butternut 23

Turtle Lake 41, Siren 40

