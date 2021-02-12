First Lady decorates White House lawn with Valentine’s Day giant hearts

WASHINGTON (WPTA21) – The First Lady’s staff decorated the north lawn of the White House with Valentine’s Day decorations.

The large colorful hearts appeared overnight and share the messages, “love, unity, strength, gratitude, kindness, and healing.”

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden took an early morning stroll to check out the display with dogs Champ and Major in tow.

The First Lady’s office says Valentine’s Day is one of her favorite holidays, and this surprise was her way of sending a message of hope and compassion to the country.