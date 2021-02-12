Fan favorite Iditarod musher Zirkle retiring after ’21 race

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Fan favorite Iditarod musher Aliy Zirkle says she will retire after this year’s race, her 21st. She made the announcement on her webpage. She says the race has always been a spectacular adventure, but it’s been physically and mentally demanding. Zirkle says she knows that in the not-so-distant future she won’t be able to give 100%. So she says she’s retiring before she has to. Zirkle’s goal was to become the race’s third female winner. She finished second three years in a row and had four other top 10 finishes after that, but slipped to 18th last year. This year’s race has been shortened because of the pandemic and will begin March 7 near Willow, Alaska.