Fake German heiress released from prison in fraud case

NEW YORK (AP) — A grifter convicted of paying for a lavish lifestyle by impersonating a wealthy German heiress has been released from a New York prison. A state website shows that Anna Sorokin was freed into parole on Thursday. A Manhattan jury found Sorokin guilty in 2019 of grand larceny and other charges accusing her of tricking people into believing she was an heiress with a fortune of about $67 million. It’s unclear where Sorokin will be living. A message was left on Friday with her lawyer.