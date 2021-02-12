Dosunmu gets hot late, No. 6 Illinois tops Nebraska in OT

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Ayo Dosunmu scored the last 10 points in regulation for Illinois and the first five in overtime, allowing the sixth-ranked Fighting Illini to turn back Nebraska’s upset bid 77-72. Dosunmu, who had 22 of his 31 points after halftime, tied it at 66 with his driving layup with 20 seconds left in regulation. Nebraska’s Trey McGowens failed to get a shot off at the buzzer, and Dosunmu opened overtime with a layup and 3-pointer to send Illinois to its fifth consecutive victory. Kofi Cockburn added 21 points and 13 rebounds for his 14th double-double. Lat Mayen had 16 points for the Cornhuskers, who lost their 26th straight against Big Ten opponents.