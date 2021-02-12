Diemer’s career night powers Regents to win

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Kevin Diemer was already the NACC South Division Player of the Week for last week. He might add another accolade for his performance this week based on Friday's game alone. The Boylan grad scored 41 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead Rockford University to an 87-71 win over Concordia (Chicago).

It was Diemer's first double-double of the season. Guilford grad Nick Phillips added 18 points for the Regents. The two teams meet again Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Seaver Center in Rockford.