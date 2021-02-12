Skip to Content

Diemer’s career night powers Regents to win

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Kevin Diemer was already the NACC South Division Player of the Week for last week. He might add another accolade for his performance this week based on Friday's game alone. The Boylan grad scored 41 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead Rockford University to an 87-71 win over Concordia (Chicago).

It was Diemer's first double-double of the season. Guilford grad Nick Phillips added 18 points for the Regents. The two teams meet again Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Seaver Center in Rockford.

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

