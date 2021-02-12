City First Church hosts virtual Night to Shine prom for people with disabilities

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Young women and men with disabilities in the Rockford area will get to experience a Night to Shine prom experience Friday night being hosted by the City First Church and sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

The event is virtual due to COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure the safety of every guest. Although this prom is virtual these young adults will get to enjoy everything young person looks forward to at a prom from music, to dancing, prom favors, messages from special guests and this is all leading up to the moment when each guest is crowned king or queen of the prom.

“The reason Night to Shine is so special to me is because all the boys…all of the girls… that the rest of the world has forgotten, that so many times we haven’t clapped for, we haven’t cheered for, we haven’t loved…this is the night where we get to bring them together and say, ‘you matter, we love you and we are throwing this awesome party because that’s how special you are.’ This is why we knew we couldn’t cancel Night to Shine 2021. Our heart is always to love and encourage and it’s never to put anyone at risk and that is why we are confident in our decision to celebrate Night to Shine 2021 as a fully virtual experience,” said Tim Tebow, founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation.

The Night to shine event was originally launched in 2015 with 44 host churches, 15,000 volunteers and celebrating 7,000 kings and queens of prom. In February of 2021, the organization grew to 721 host churches and 215,000 volunteers honoring 110,000 guests with disabilities. In the future the Tim Tebow would like to see Night to Shine spread around the globe.