Arkansas man twice convicted of killing son faces 3rd trial

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The state Supreme Court has ruled that an Arkansas man who was twice convicted of sexually assaulting and killing his 6-year-old son will face a third trial in the case. Mauricio Torres is accused of capital murder and battery in the 2015 death of Isiah Torres. Judges declared mistrials in Torres’ 2016 and 2020 convictions. The state attorney general’s office appealed the decision last year. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday ruled the district judge correctly overturned Torres’ conviction, and ordered a new trial. A status hearing is scheduled for March 12.