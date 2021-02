Appeals court won’t delay ex-cop’s trial in Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Court of Appeals has dismissed prosecutors’ request to delay the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd. Derek Chauvin is scheduled to go to trial on murder and manslaughter charges on March 8. The appeals court also dismissed the state’s request to hold a joint trial for Chauvin and the other three former officers who face charges. The state had argued delaying Chauvin’s trial would be in the best interest of public health due to COVID-19 concerns. But the appeals court said prosecutors didn’t show that holding Chauvin’s trial in March would have a “critical impact” on their chance for a successful prosecution. It wasn’t clear whether Attorney General Keith Ellison would appeal further.