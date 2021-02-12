Airlines push White House to reject testing for US flights

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. airlines are pressing their case against requiring coronavirus testing of passengers on domestic flights. The CEOs of several major airlines met Friday with the White House’s coronavirus-response coordinator to lobby against a testing requirement. They say it would further undermine air travel, which is still running at less than half its pre-pandemic level. A person familiar with the discussions says the Biden administration isn’t currently planning to impose a testing requirement. But Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said that such a requirement is under consideration to slow the spread of COVID-19.