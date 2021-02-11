Wind Chill Advisory issued February 11 at 2:34AM CST until February 11 at 10:00AM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

Wind Chill Advisory issued February 11 at 2:34AM CST until February 11 at 10:00AM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA ILUpdated
…Very Cold Temperatures Through This Morning…
.Very cold temperatures will push wind chills into the 20 below to
25 below zero range into this morning.
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and
northwest Illinois.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.