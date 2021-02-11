Skip to Content

Wind Chill Advisory until THU 9:00 AM CST

Updated
Last updated today at 3:46 am
3:40 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Green WI

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Green County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

