Wind Chill Advisory until THU 9:00 AM CST

Wind Chill Advisory until THU 9:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Green County
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&