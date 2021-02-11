U.S. attorney in central Illinois submits resignation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois has submitted his resignation to the Biden administration despite two congressmen advocating for his retention. John Milhiser on Thursday thanked Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin, and Congressmen Davis, LaHood for their support. Milhiser was nominated in August 2018 by former President Donald Trump and confirmed by the U.S. Senate in January 2019. His resignation is effective Feb. 28. On news this week the Biden administration had asked for the resignations of most U.S. attorneys appointed by Trump, the congressmen asked that Milhiser be allowed to stay on so that he can continue to prosecute political corruption cases.