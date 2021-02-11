Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beardstown 46, Camp Point Central 43
Columbia 38, Freeburg 37
East Alton-Wood River 56, Mount Olive 51
East Peoria 47, Canton 33
Fairbury Prairie Central 66, Heyworth 54
Hillcrest 80, Evergreen Park 63
Loyola 34, St. Ignatius 31
Morton 41, Pekin 39
Niles Notre Dame 56, Nazareth 26
Oak Forest 72, Argo 39
Rockford Jefferson 58, Belvidere North 51
Watseka (coop) 52, Donovan 38
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bethalto Civic Memorial 56, Okawville 49
Camp Point Central 46, Beardstown 27
Freeport (Aquin) 54, Pearl City 22
Gardner-South Wilmington 56, Donovan 37
Greenfield-Northwestern 47, Carrollton 38
Indian Creek 50, Earlville 32
Knoxville 43, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 35
Lake Park 69, Bensenville (Fenton) 17
Loyola 67, Montini 61
Macomb 36, West Hancock 31
Mahomet-Seymour 53, Taylorville 44
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 58, Momence 3
Pontiac 43, Tolono Unity 34
Riverdale 55, Orion 32
Rockford East 75, Hononegah 49
Rockford Guilford 74, Belvidere 12
Seneca 64, Putnam County 39
Sherrard 42, Rockridge 22
South Beloit 35, Alden-Hebron 31
St. Ignatius 53, River Forest Trinity 45
St. Joseph-Ogden 64, Rantoul 32
Stagg 44, Andrew 37
Sullivan 50, Warrensburg-Latham 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Eldorado vs. Carmi White County, ppd.