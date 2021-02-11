Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

New
9:39 pm Illinois Sports

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beardstown 46, Camp Point Central 43

Columbia 38, Freeburg 37

East Alton-Wood River 56, Mount Olive 51

East Peoria 47, Canton 33

Fairbury Prairie Central 66, Heyworth 54

Hillcrest 80, Evergreen Park 63

Loyola 34, St. Ignatius 31

Morton 41, Pekin 39

Niles Notre Dame 56, Nazareth 26

Oak Forest 72, Argo 39

Rockford Jefferson 58, Belvidere North 51

Watseka (coop) 52, Donovan 38

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bethalto Civic Memorial 56, Okawville 49

Camp Point Central 46, Beardstown 27

Freeport (Aquin) 54, Pearl City 22

Gardner-South Wilmington 56, Donovan 37

Greenfield-Northwestern 47, Carrollton 38

Indian Creek 50, Earlville 32

Knoxville 43, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 35

Lake Park 69, Bensenville (Fenton) 17

Loyola 67, Montini 61

Macomb 36, West Hancock 31

Mahomet-Seymour 53, Taylorville 44

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 58, Momence 3

Pontiac 43, Tolono Unity 34

Riverdale 55, Orion 32

Rockford East 75, Hononegah 49

Rockford Guilford 74, Belvidere 12

Seneca 64, Putnam County 39

Sherrard 42, Rockridge 22

South Beloit 35, Alden-Hebron 31

St. Ignatius 53, River Forest Trinity 45

St. Joseph-Ogden 64, Rantoul 32

Stagg 44, Andrew 37

Sullivan 50, Warrensburg-Latham 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Eldorado vs. Carmi White County, ppd.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content