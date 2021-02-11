Study: 40 percent of COVID-19 deaths could’ve been prevented

(CNN) — A new report finds that 40% of the coronavirus deaths in the U.S. could've been prevented.

A study done by the Lancet Commission on Public Policy and Health found that many people did not take the pandemic seriously when it first started.

Dr. Steffie Woolhandler, the Commission Co-Chair, says public health measures such as mask wearing and physical distancing could have saved lives.

Woodhandler also says former President Donald Trump failed to create a national response and instead, leaving crucial decisions to states.

But that's only part of the problem.

According to the commission, America's poor health system also contributed to the deaths.

The commission says life expectancy in the US has been trailing other industrialized nations for decades.

The report found that 461,000 fewer Americans would have died in 2018 if the US mortality rates matched those in Canada, France, Italy, Japan and the UK.

The commission suggested several actions to fix the health problems, including adopting a single-payer health system like Medicare for all.