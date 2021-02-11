Spokesman: Muslim youth kills Ahmadi physician in Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A spokesman for Pakistan’s minority Ahmadi community says a Muslim youth has shot and killed an Ahmadi homeopathic doctor in the northwestern city of Peshawar. The police have confirmed the 65-year-old doctor was attacked and killed at his clinic. The spokesman says the attacker was immediately caught by residents and handed over to the local police. The Ahmadi faith was established on the Indian subcontinent in the 19th century by Mirza Ghulam Ahmad, whose followers believe he was a prophet. Pakistan’s parliament declared Ahmadis non-Muslims in 1974. Since then, Ahmadis have repeatedly been targeted by Islamic extremists in the Muslim-majority nation.