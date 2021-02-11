Several snow chances take us into next week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Snow showers may be a common sight through early next week. Snow overnight kicks off a streak of snowy weather that comes in multiple rounds.

Into Friday morning:

Slippery spots are likely Friday morning.

Light snow showers sweep into the Stateline through this evening, and generally wind down around midnight. The several hours with steady light snow will be enough to create an inch or so for snow accumulation.

While amounts remain minor, there is enough to create some slick spots on the roads. Drive with caution late overnight and into Friday morning. The snow is done by early Friday, but slick spots may linger.

The rest of Friday stays dry and cloudy, though colder. Temperatures fall back into the single digits as Arctic air bumps into the Stateline again. The dry hours won't last long, as snow starts back up again Friday night.

Friday night to Saturday morning:

Steady snow may fall over much of Saturday.

Snow showers kick back in again late Friday night, and stay steady into Saturday morning. We may get light snow to linger for most of Saturday afternoon before conditions dry up again in the evening.

Because the snow lasts for a while, at least a couple inches of snow look likely. This would lead to slippery roads throughout Saturday. Keep that in the back of your mind as you make your weekend plans.

The weekend also features frigid temperatures. Temperatures continue to drop, leaving us barely above zero by Sunday. Dangerous wind chills are likely again Saturday night and Sunday night. Plan plenty of indoor activities, since the cold is pretty harsh this weekend.

Watching Tuesday:

More is possible next Tuesday, but that chance may trend downward.

After a frigid and dry Monday, Tuesday could bring another snow storm. The latest tracks on this storm have it trending east, which would cut down on the snow totals. For now, be ready for another round of accumulating snow throughout much of Tuesday.

Tuesday also marks the start of a warming trend that gets us away from the Arctic air! We return to the low 20's for highs on Tuesday. The weather looks to stay steady at that level over the rest of the week. We might see warmer air by next weekend, but don't get your hopes up on that just yet.