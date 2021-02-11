Report: Nicaraguan government closing spaces for opposition

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — An international rights group says state and paramilitary armed groups in Nicaragua continue to terrorize the population and attempt to close spaces for opposition in the run-up to elections scheduled for November. The Paris-based International Federation for Human Rights said in a report Thursday that state repression aimed at eradicating enemies continues. The federation’s Americas director said in a virtual news conference that “they are the same structures that killed in 2018 that today in 2021 terrorize civil society, journalists, church representatives, watching them, arbitrarily detaining them and harassing them.”