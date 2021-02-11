Protect your heart, your wallet this Valentine’s Day by avoiding scams

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Valentine's Day is only a few days away and Rockford's Better Business Bureau (BBB) wants you to protect yourself from romance scams this holiday weekend.

“Not only can romance scams be financially devastating, but they are emotionally trying for the individuals who fall for them," Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau, said. "Scammers generally reach their victims via social media or dating

apps, where they begin to build an imaginary relationship with them.”

Last year, victims in the Stateline lost more than $3,5000 to romance scams and Illinois victims lost more than $203,000, according to the BBB.

"With the rise of social media and online dating over the years, there are more ways than ever to find love," the BBB said. "During the Pandemic, meeting people in personal has become far more challenging. However, these platforms also create opportunities for scammers to reach potential victims."

Online dating scammers often claim they work overseas and need money for a plane ticket home to visit sick relatives or because they're in financial trouble.

Read one Stateline woman's experience who reported her story to the BBB:

“My mother-in-law was scammed by a man. He said he had two kids, an older sick mom and wife killed in car accident. He had to go to Africa

for work and was stuck. Needed money for plane ticket, kids needed money for food, birthdays, clothes. This guy had my mother-in-law feeling so guilty and bad for him and his kids. I’ve seen texts where they ask for money for food. Amazon cards was the choice. This man claimed he would marry my mother-in-law when he got back to states. He had lost his wallet, his boss didn’t pay him, he’s hungry, all the extremes. I stepped in the picture and asked for him to call me. He would act like he’s mad for her. My mother-in-law is 62. This man claimed to be in his 30s. Young and handsome pictures. Just didn’t fit. This young model looking guy interested and acting to be

in love with a 62-year-old disabled women.”

Scammers are most likely to target women aged 55 to 64, according to data from the BBB, the Financial Industry Regulation Authority and the Stanford Center for Longevity.

Here's tips from the BBB on how to protect your heart and your wallet: