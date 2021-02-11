Pandemic fever got you down? Smash up stuff at the rage room

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — Meditation and Pilates may be fine for some people. But after nearly a year in COVID-19 isolation, some people just want to grab a sledgehammer and smash everything in sight. Thankfully for them, there are now two “rage rooms” in the Los Angeles suburb of Westlake Village where they can do just that. The rooms are part of Smash RX LLC, opened by licensed marriage and family therapist Yashica Budde to give people a way to release stress by destroying TVs, computers and pretty much anything else Budde can get her hands on to help keep them calm.