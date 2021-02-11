New video captures pepper-sprayed girl’s wait for EMTs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Newly released police body camera video captured a 9-year-old girl’s distressing wait for an ambulance after she is pepper-sprayed by police while handcuffed in a police cruiser. Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren said Thursday the city released almost 90 minutes of additional video in order to be transparent. A shorter clip was released Sunday. The video shows officers who were responding to a family disturbance call Jan. 29 spraying the handcuffed child as she cried for her dad. She remains in the back of the police cruiser for 16 minutes, crying that her eyes burn, before an ambulance arrives.