More than 1.5 million vaccines have been administered in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois has set another record when it comes to administering coronavirus vaccines.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports the state has administered more than 1.5 million vaccines.

A total of 1,549,108 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 226,974 for long-term care facilities.

A total of 1,929,850 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 456,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,385,950.

This comes on the same day as the state reporting 2,838 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus. The state also reported 102 more deaths on Thursday.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,155,833 cases, including 19,841 deaths since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 4–10, 2021 is 3.9%.

In Region 1, the seven-day rolling positivity rate fell again and now sits at 3.6%.

