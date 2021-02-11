Libya’s interim leader arrives in key eastern city

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — The president of Libya’s newly-elected interim government arrives in Benghazi as part of his campaign to reach out to different warring regions and hence deliver on his promise to achieve national unity. The Chairman of Libya’s Presidential Council Mohammad Younes Menfi arrived Thursday from Greece’s capital, Athens, where he has been living for the last three years. Upon his arrival, he sat with dozens of tribal elders, academics and activists inside the VIP lounge at Benghazi airport. Last week, the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, which includes 75 U.N.-picked delegates from across the country, elected Menfi, a Libyan diplomat from the country’s east, as chairman of the Presidential Council.