Jefferson improves to 2-0 in NIC-10

BELVIDERE (WREX) — The Jefferson boys basketball team fought off a late charge from Belvidere North to win, 58-51, improving to 2-0 in the NIC-10 conference. The J-Hawks built an 11 point lead in the 4th quarter, but some hot shooting from Blue Thunder cut the lead to 3 before Jefferson sealed it up at the line. Jefferson is scheduled to play Auburn Saturday.

Auburn lost a tough one in overtime to Boylan, 50-48. Guilford responded to its lost to Auburn with a big 60-27 win at Belvidere. Harlem defeated Freeport, 74-59. Hononegah and East had to postpone their game. According to a source, Hononegah had a player test positive for COVID-19. We're working to get more information on that situation Friday.

On the girls side, Auburn edged Boylan, 42-40. Guilford beat Belvidere 74-12.

OTHER GIRLS SCORES

Amboy 66, A-FC 21

South Beloit 35, Alden-Hebron 31

Aquin 54, Pearl City 22

Eastland 65, Milledgeville 14