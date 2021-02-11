Skip to Content

Jefferson improves to 2-0 in NIC-10

John rossato pic

BELVIDERE (WREX) — The Jefferson boys basketball team fought off a late charge from Belvidere North to win, 58-51, improving to 2-0 in the NIC-10 conference. The J-Hawks built an 11 point lead in the 4th quarter, but some hot shooting from Blue Thunder cut the lead to 3 before Jefferson sealed it up at the line. Jefferson is scheduled to play Auburn Saturday.

Auburn lost a tough one in overtime to Boylan, 50-48. Guilford responded to its lost to Auburn with a big 60-27 win at Belvidere. Harlem defeated Freeport, 74-59. Hononegah and East had to postpone their game. According to a source, Hononegah had a player test positive for COVID-19. We're working to get more information on that situation Friday.

On the girls side, Auburn edged Boylan, 42-40. Guilford beat Belvidere 74-12.

OTHER GIRLS SCORES

Amboy 66, A-FC 21

South Beloit 35, Alden-Hebron 31

Aquin 54, Pearl City 22

Eastland 65, Milledgeville 14

Derek Bayne

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

