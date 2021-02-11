In UK, roving teams bring COVID-19 vaccine shots to homeless

LONDON (AP) — In a pandemic, homeless people face being more forgotten than they already are. But not by doctors like Dr. Anil Mehta, who is on a mission to bring the coronavirus vaccine to those hardest to reach and often most at risk of getting sick in east London. Mehta and his small team of doctors and nurses have been showing up at homeless centers in his local area, a COVID-19 hotspot, offering a free jab to dozens who may otherwise get left behind in Britain’s mass vaccination drive. Because those sleeping outside have no address doctors can contact them at, some local authorities across Britain have begun sending out roving vaccination teams to identify the clinically vulnerable among them.