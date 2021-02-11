Georgia: Potential vote fraud case handed to prosecutors

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia election officials say they’re referring for possible criminal prosecution a potential voter fraud case involving The New Georgia Project, which had recent ties to one of the state’s newest Democratic U.S. senators. It’s among 35 cases involving potential violations of election law being sent from the State Election Board to Georgia’s attorney general or local prosecutors. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger made the announcement in a statement Thursday. The New Georgia Project is accused of submitting more than 1,200 voter registration applications after a deadline to do so. The statement said the missed deadline caused voters to be disenfranchised in a March 2019 special election.