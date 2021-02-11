Feds: Man charged in riot suggested bringing weapons by boat

Prosecutors say a man investigators have described as a leader of far-right the Oath Keepers militia group who led other extremists in the attack on the U.S. Capitol discussed the possibility of getting a boat to ferry “heavy weapons” across the Potomac River. Court papers filed Thursday in the case against Thomas Caldwell provide chilling new evidence in the plot on Capitol Hill as Democrats prosecuting Donald Trump’s impeachment made their case to convict the former president for inciting the violence. The details come days after Caldwell’s lawyer said the man previously worked for the FBI. The FBI has not answered questions about the lawyer’s claim and Caldwell’s lawyer has not responded to multiple messages.