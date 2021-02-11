Fear of COVID-19 vaccine grows in Brazil’s remote Amazon

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Traveling to remote communities in Brazil’s Amazon is only the first challenge for health workers vaccinating Indigenous and riverine people against COVID-19. They can also face deep skepticism about receiving the shot. Much of that stems from the doubts that President Jair Bolsonaro repeatedly sowed about the efficacy of the vaccines. Although Indigenous communities have gained greater access to technology and the internet in recent years, information often arrives in a very distorted way. That means vaccine skepticism has gained even more traction in a place where it is sorely needed amid a crushing wave of infections and the spread of a worrisome variant of COVID-19.