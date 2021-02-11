Ex-spokesman kills self outside Texas congresswoman’s home

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Police say a former campaign spokesman for U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne shot and killed himself outside the Texas Republican’s home. An Irving police spokesman said Thursday that the freshman representative was inside her home when she heard a gunshot Wednesday afternoon, looked outside and saw Richard Christian Dillard’s body. Police Officer Robert Reeves says investigators haven’t determined a motive for the 55-year-old man’s suicide. Dillard’s online profile showed that he had been communications director for Van Duyne’s campaign until last April and was a public affairs officer for the Texas State Guard. Van Duyne released a statement expressing shock and sorrow. She didn’t speculate as to why he killed himself outside of her home.