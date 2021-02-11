DOJ: Anti-government ‘boogaloo’ members charged in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say two supporters of the anti-government, pro-gun “boogaloo” movement have been arrested in Kentucky. The Justice Department on Thursday accused 32-year-old John Subleski of inciting a riot in downtown Louisville on Jan. 6, shortly after a mob supporting then-President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol. Officials also arrested 35-year-old Adam Turner, of Louisville. The Justice Department says he wrote threatening posts on social media against police officers. Authorities say both men are members of a militia that advocates for a second civil war or the collapse of society. It was not immediately clear whether either suspect has an attorney who could comment.