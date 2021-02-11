Skip to Content

DOJ: Anti-government ‘boogaloo’ members charged in Kentucky

New
8:01 pm National news from the Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say two supporters of the anti-government, pro-gun “boogaloo” movement have been arrested in Kentucky. The Justice Department on Thursday accused 32-year-old John Subleski of inciting a riot in downtown Louisville on Jan. 6, shortly after a mob supporting then-President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol. Officials also arrested 35-year-old Adam Turner, of Louisville. The Justice Department says he wrote threatening posts on social media against police officers. Authorities say both men are members of a militia that advocates for a second civil war or the collapse of society. It was not immediately clear whether either suspect has an attorney who could comment.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content