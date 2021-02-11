Biden thinks impeachment video may have swayed `some minds’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he’s watched coverage of Donald Trump’s impeachment trial and thinks “some minds may have been changed” after prosecutors showed gripping and graphic video of the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol. Biden tells reporters while he didn’t view any of the Senate trial live, he’d seen the morning news. He says the Senate “has a very important job to complete.” His press secretary said later that “the footage was just a reminder of how shocked and saddened” Biden was on the day rioters stormed the Capitol. It’s a notable shift in tone after the new president spent much of the week doing his best to avoid the issue.